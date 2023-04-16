Safe at home: Technologies help make aging in place easier

Most seniors want to stay right where they are, in a house they know, with their stuff, and with neighbors they may have known for decades. But the fact is, many older people (whether that's you or your parents) will be dealing with chronic health conditions and the effects of aging.

Before deciding that assisted living is the answer, consider technological solutions. Improvements in connectivity, such as 5G and Wi-Fi, coupled with smaller, faster devices, mean that there is better, more reliable technology to provide safety, security and peace of mind.

If you're considering adding technology to mom or dad's home, be sure to include them in the conversation. What is their level of comfort with using technology? What are their concerns? For example, are they prone to falls and would need help getting up? Are they taking their medications like they're supposed to? Are they worried about personal safety and security? This would be a good topic to ask their primary care doctor about as well.

I find that Baby Boomers are a lot more comfortable and knowledgeable about technology than the generation that came before them -- after all, most were in the workplace during the technology boom that started in the '80s and '90s.

But for those who may be uncertain about the idea, start with something small and easy to understand, like an electronic pill dispenser that beeps or flashes lights when it's time to take a medication or a video doorbell, which can be monitored remotely and allow for two-way conversations with whoever is at the door.

Affordability is another concern, both the upfront cost and any monthly data fees or other obligations. These can really add up, so it's important to prioritize the senior's needs before investing. For example, there's a medication dispenser/reminder on the market that can be monitored remotely, but it costs $65 a month. You have to decide if medication compliance is a big enough problem to warrant such an expense.

So, with those caveats in mind, here's a look at some technologies that may help you or a senior loved one stay in the home a little while longer.

Fall detection

As I've written previously, one in four adults age 65 and older falls each year; that's about 36 million falls annually in the U.S., resulting in 32,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older adults.

One low-tech option is motion-activated lighting, to avoid walking around in the dark. More advanced motion sensors can monitor room activity for potential falls, automatically contact emergency help, and alert a family member. If someone is more comfortable wearing a device, there's the classic pendant with push button, as well as upscale versions masquerading as jewelry. Many smartwatches include fall detection and an SOS feature.

Safety and security

There are at least a half-dozen security systems with features are helpful to seniors, including fire, flood and carbon monoxide detection; glass breakage; indoor and outdoor cameras; and remote operation and access. Some have long-term contracts in exchange for lower upfront costs, but many have no contract or month-to-month subscriptions. Many are compatible with digital assistants, like Amazon's Alexa.

Monitoring is an important aspect to consider. Most systems allow for free self-monitoring, but I recommend paying a little extra for professionally monitored systems that dispatch firefighters and medical responders directly when they detect fire, smoke or carbon monoxide.

Surveillance

It sounds Big Brother-ish, but a video system that lets you keep an eye in real time on an elderly loved one can be an easy-to-use and efficient way to make sure they're doing OK. The video feed from cameras is available via phone, tablet or computer, anywhere and at any time. Cameras can be placed in strategic locations to see what your senior loved one is doing throughout the day.

But don't install a system like this without clearing it with mom or dad because they may view it not as security, but as an invasion of privacy.

Home automation

Done right, smart-home technology can make the home more comfortable and secure. For example, lights can be programmed to turn on at sunset, and thermostats programmed to ensure the heat or air-conditioning is on when it's needed. Voice-activated assistants can call for help in an emergency and provide medication reminders. Doors can be locked and pets fed automatically.

Considering the cost of long-term care and assisted living, it might make sense to explore lower cost technological solutions first.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). Her new book, "How to Be a Healthcare Advocate for Yourself & Your Loved Ones," is now available on Amazon. She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.