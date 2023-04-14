Oakton College's Early Childhood Center to host open house

Oakton College's Early Childhood Center will host an open house on April 29. The center has two programs to meet family's varying needs. Courtesy of Oakton Community College

Oakton College isn't just a suburban community college headquartered in Des Plaines -- it also hosts a preschool.

And that preschool will hold an open house for prospective families later this month.

Called the Oakton College Early Childhood Center, the program operates at Oakton's Skokie campus, 7701 N. Lincoln Ave.

The open house is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29.

Families can learn about programs for kids who are between 3 and 5 years old. Additionally, attendees will get a discount on the registration fee.

The Early Childhood Center is open to all families, not just Oakton students or employees. It is licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The center has two programs.

The Hawks classroom runs weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Families can sign up for between two and five sessions per week, depending on the tine of year.

The Owls classroom has shorter hours on weekdays that vary depending on the time of year.﻿

To register for the open house, visit bit.ly/3m25caS.

For more information about the center or the open house, call (847) 635-1441, email mhudson@oakton.edu or visit oakton.edu/about/ece-centers.