Geneva Chamber announces Swedish Days entertainment lineup

The band 7th Heaven performs on the main stage during a previous Swedish Days Festival in Geneva. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

A wide variety of musicians, bands and local entertainers will take the stage at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce's 73rd annual Swedish Days festival this summer.

According to a news release from the chamber, the event runs from June 21-25 in downtown Geneva and will feature both local and regional bands, as well as performances from local organizations.

"Bringing a mix of genres and styles to the festival is always top of mind. Having entertainment begin on Wednesday (June 21) with Geneva Park District performances and Geneva's Got Talent semifinals allowed the Geneva Chamber to bring new 'hot' bands each evening to Central Stage, Thursday (June 22) through Saturday (June 24). We hope the audience enjoys returning favorites and new additions," said Laura Rush, communications director of the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

The entertainment kicks off June 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Central Stage with a traditional Swedish promenade with music. At 5:30 p.m., enjoy live performances by the Geneva Park District's Angels Cheer & Poms Team, the Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers and the Geneva Park District's Sunset Dance Academy. Immediately following will be the semifinalists from "Geneva's Got Talent" performances.

The "Geneva's Got Talent" finalists will take the stage at 5 p.m. June 22, followed by the band Sushi Roll, which plays high-energy dance and rock music, at 7 p.m.

Evening concerts on June 23 will kick off with the funk band No Turn on Red at 5 p.m., followed by Blooze Brothers at 7 p.m. The Blooze Brothers, a 12-piece show band, covers Motown, R&B, soul and current favorites, the release stated.

Student Body, a cover band from Chicago, will hit the Center Stage at 5 p.m. on June 24. The band will bring popular rock hits from several decades.

Musicians Gregory Hyde, Cole Brandt, Matt Keen and Danny & Katie O'Brien will perform in the Craft Beer Tent during lunchtime hours.

Concerts will be held at the Central Stage during the evening and in the Craft Beer Tent on James Street during the day.

The festival schedule can be found at genevachamber.com in mid-May and will be available during the festival at the chamber's information tent on the courthouse lawn.