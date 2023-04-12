Best bets: 'South Pacific' in concert, Second City revisited, Shen Yun and more

Katelyn Lee joins The New Philharmonic for a concert performance of "South Pacific" at the McAninch Arts Center. Courtesy of Elliott Mandel

Broadway veteran Nathan Gunn joins The New Philharmonic for a concert performance of "South Pacific" at the McAninch Arts Center. Courtesy of Joshua Spencer

Second City revisited

A new generation of comedians tackle updated versions of classic sketches and song parodies by comedy legends John Belushi, Bill Murray, Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Chris Farley and more as the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, hosts "The Best of Second City." Tickets are $25 at geneseetheatre.com. 7 p.m. Friday, April 14

PARA. MAR Dance

The contemporary ballet ensemble PARA. MAR Dance Theatre (whose name means "together, with and for") performs "Pivotal." Centered on the theme of "pivotal change," the shows feature works by choreographers Yin Yue, Hélène Simoneau and Stephanie Martinez at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago. Pay-what-you can donations: $30, $50, $100. paramardance.com/pivotal. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Contemporary dance ensemble Hedwig Dances, in cooperation with the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, premieres "META|MOR|PHOS." - Courtesy of Vin Reed

The contemporary dance ensemble Hedwig Dances premieres two new works as part of its upcoming residency at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts. 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. "META|MOR|PHOS," a co-production with the Bauhaus Dessau Foundation, is a sequel to Oskar Schlemmer's iconic 1922 work "Triadic Ballet." It's choreographed by Jan Bartoszek. "Syzygy," by L.A.-based choreographer Mike Tyus, is inspired by three opposing forces -- the conscious, the unconscious and the self -- orbiting in and out of alignment. $20-$30. hedwigdances.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 14 and 21; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15; and 3 and 7:30 p.m. April 22

ABT in concert

American Ballet Theatre comes to Chicago's Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, with a program featuring both classic and contemporary works. Among the latter receiving Chicago premieres is "Touche," Christopher Rudd's male pas de deux, and "Zigzag," Jessica Lang's work featuring songs sung by Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga. Featured classic works include Alexei Ratmansky's "Songs of Bukovina" (2017) and Clark Tippet's "Some Assembly Required" (1989). Tickets start at $48. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 14-15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Broadway veteran Ann Harada joins The New Philharmonic for a concert performance of "South Pacific" at the McAninch Arts Center. - Courtesy of The New Philharmonic

The 41-member New Philharmonic concludes its season with a concert version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "South Pacific" featuring Broadway veterans Nathan Gunn (Emile) and Ann Harada (Bloody Mary) along with Katelyn Lee (Nellie Forbush) and additional vocalists and choristers at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $67, $10 for students. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16

Examining history

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Kishi Bashi, known for combining indie pop, folk and classical music, joins the Chicago Philharmonic for a multimedia performance at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The concert includes Bashi's "Improvisations on EO9066," which in six movements examines Japanese American internment during World War II under Executive Order 9066 and is accompanied by projections that show Bashi improvising at the historical sites of Japanese internment camps. $80. chicagophilharmonic.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15

The Joffrey Ballet concludes its season with the Chicago premiere of "The Little Mermaid," by choreographer John Neumeier. - Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

The Joffrey Ballet concludes its 67th season with the Chicago premiere of "The Little Mermaid," adapted by choreographer John Neumeier from Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 tale of a mermaid who saves a prince from drowning, falls in love with him and asks for a human body with two legs, only to discover the prince has fallen in love with a princess who he mistakenly believes rescued him. Performances take place at the Civic Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $36. (312) 386-8905 or joffrey.org. Various times Wednesday, April 19, through April 30

'Love Supreme'/'Supreme Love'

The Chicago Human Rhythm Project partners with The Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago to present artistic director Jumaane Taylor's "Supreme Love," a tap dance piece honoring John Coltrane's legendary jazz recording, "A Love Supreme." Performances take place at the Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$30. (312) 369-8330 or dance.colum.edu. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 20-21

Shen Yun dance

Shen Yun presents the beauty of classic Chinese dance, enchanting costumes and thrilling orchestral maneuvers for six performances Thursday, April 20, through Sunday, April 23, at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. Tickets start at $80 at rosemont.com/theatre/. 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 20-21; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 23