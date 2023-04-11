Tickets on sale Wednesday for REO Speedwagon at RiverEdge Park

Get ready to rock under the stars when RiverEdge Park brings REO Speedwagon to downtown Aurora for a Saturday, Sept. 2, performance.

The classic rock band, best known for the hits "Keep On Loving You," "Time for Me to Fly," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and many others, plays the outdoor venue, joined by special guest singer-songwriter Edwin McCain.

Tickets hit the box office at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12. General admission tickets are $50; a $149 VIP package is also available at paramountaurora.com.