Get your tix for Styx at RiverEdge Park

Tommy Shaw and rock band Styx will play at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on July 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Associated Press, 2018

Power ballads and prog-rock anthems will fill the soundscape when classic rock band Styx performs at RiverEdge Park in Aurora this summer.

Tickets for the July 11 performance will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Formed in the Western Springs area in 1972, Styx has peppered the last five decades with soaring hits such as "Come Sail Away," "Mr. Roboto" and "Show Me the Way." And in 2021, the group released its 17th studio album, "Crash of the Crown."

General admission tickets start at $50. VIP packages also are available at paramountaurora.com.