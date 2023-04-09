Lilac of the week

The area's largest lilac sale takes place May 11-13 at historic Lilacia Park in downtown Lombard, the Lilac Village.

This week's feature is President Lincoln (Syringa vulgaris). Named for Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), 16th president of the United States, this tall, leafy grower blooms with large Wedgewood blue trusses. Pinkish buds open to tubular flowers that burst into large, dense, conical-shaped clusters with a captivating fragrance.

Fast growing, President Lincoln reaches a height of 8-10 feet and a width of 10 feet. Bred in the United States, this mildew-resistant French hybrid is a good grower that produces basal shoots readily adding to the density of the plant. A popular selection since it was introduced in 1916, it is one of 16 cultivars available at the Lombard Garden Club Lilac Sale.

You may view color photos of the lilacs, order and schedule pickup online at www.lombardgardenclub.org, starting April 10. All sales will be in person and you may choose from 19 different lilacs of varying sizes. Colors of the blooms range from deep violet, magenta and lilac to pink, blue and white.

Proceeds support the Lombard Garden Club's scholarship program, community beautification projects and educational outreach about the environment and gardening in our region.