Young suburban musicians jam out in Paramount's 'School of Rock'

Annabel Finch of Arlington Heights is among the young suburban theater artists appearing in "School of Rock," running April 12 through June 4 at Aurora's Paramount Theatre.

Not every director would take a pie in the face from an actor. But Paramount Theatre's Trent Stork did so last week following a rehearsal for the Aurora theater's regional premiere of "School of Rock."

One of the show's 21 school-age performers earned the opportunity to pie director Stork as part of a reward system the creative team established to keep the youngsters engaged and entertained over the long rehearsal period.

According to Stork, when a young performer does well, tries hard or shows improvement, Stork and the team award the performer a gold star. The youngster who collects enough stars gets a reward. Last week that reward "was getting to pie me in the face," Stork said. "We did that at the end of last week's rehearsal. It was a blast."

Annabel Finch, 13, thinks the whole thing may have been Stork's idea.

"I don't know why Trent agreed to it," the Arlington Heights resident said. "Trent is just really fun."

Finch, who was in Marriott Theatre's "A Christmas Story: The Musical" is one of a number of young suburban theater artists performing in the stage adaptation of the 2003 film starring Jack Black as an aspiring rock musician turned substitute teacher who enlists his students as bandmates.

Naya Rosalie James of Downers Grove is one of the theater artists appearing in "School of Rock" at Aurora's Paramount Theatre.

"School of Rock" marks her second professional production.

"It's been awesome," the seventh grader said. "It's a great way to spend my time and it's my favorite thing to do.

"I definitely want to continue doing this," she said.

For Finch and her young castmates, being in the show means keeping up with schoolwork, cutting back on extracurricular activities and foregoing time with family and friends. But those are sacrifices budding pros like Finch, 10-year-old Naya Rosalie James and 11-year-old Levi Merlo willingly make.

"I committed to doing this and school, and I just have to keep up," said Merlo, a veteran of Marriott and Drury Lane theaters.

Levi Merlo of Aurora plays Mason in Paramount Theatre's revival of "School of Rock."

"It's all worth it," he said.

James, who plays the band's roadie Sophie, says "School of Rock" is her main focus right now.

"It has been so fun," the Downers Grove resident said. "We're always laughing together. It's such a friendly environment. Everyone's so supportive of each other."

James also understudies one of the leads.

"I'm a little bit nervous about it because I know that anything can happen," she said, but "if you prepare well enough, you'll always be ready."

Watching them grasp a new concept or overcome a challenge is one of the most rewarding things about working with young performers, Stork said.

"Plus, you can't beat the enthusiasm," Stork said. "They don't have a bunch of insecurities holding them back and they're happy to be crazy, silly, funny, wacky."

Director Trent Stork goes the extra mile for the cast. Paramount Theatre's "School of Rock" director willingly took a pie in the face from one of the young theater artists who had earned it.

Watching the school-age rockers, all of whom play their own instruments, become a band has been a rewarding experience, Stork said.

"No one really knew each other coming into this process," Stork said. "Watching them really look at each other now while they play and feel the music and magic between them has been a really cool thing to see."

"I love to hear the kids play. They really know their instruments," added Merlo, who plays Mason, who he describes as a "tech geek."

"They're so focused on what they're doing," he said. "They're jamming out like there's no tomorrow."

"It's amazing how far we've come," Merlo said.

• • •

"School of Rock"

When: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12 through June 4. No 1:30 p.m. show April 12

Where: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666, paramountaurora.com

Tickets: $28-$79

COVID-19 precautions: Masks recommended