Widescreen: After seeing 'D&D,' take flight with these dragon adventures

A shock wave washed over the social media moviesphere last weekend: "Wait, this 'D&D' movie is actually good?!?"

Indeed. Handsome rogue Chris Pine -- who has a habit of classing up movies that need some -- and his party of characters pilot the bright, brisk vehicle that is "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves."

Co-directed by Wheeling native John Francis Daley ("Game Night"), it's funny, it ends on a surprisingly emotional note, and it's full of cool magic gags. (And you can actually see them. The climactic battle is even waged in broad daylight! What a luxury in the age of murky Marvel skirmishes!)

If "D&D" has reignited your interest in dragon stories that don't involve Targaryens, here are three suggestions for further adventures:

"Dragonslayer" -- A new 4K scan of this 1981 curiosity made by the ILM wizards seen in the Disney+ documentary "Light & Magic" is now available on all digital platforms, but the new Blu-ray release is the way to go. That includes an hourlong look at how the film's beastie -- awesomely named Vermithrax Pejorative -- was brought to life with "go-motion" animation, hand puppets and life-size props. It also includes a commentary track with director Matthew Robbins and Vermithrax fanboy Guillermo del Toro. (Note: Despite the PG rating, "Dragonslayer" gets fairly gory when a king starts sacrificing virgins.)

"Dragonheart" -- Another VFX landmark, this time for the fully CG-animated dragon who speaks with Sean Connery's booming brogue. Dennis Quaid and David Thewlis star as the human hero and villain in this 1996 romp that has spawned four direct-to-video sequels, including one ("Dragonheart: Vengeance") with Helena Bonham Carter voicing the dragon. This just got a 4K Blu-ray upgrade as well.

"How to Train Your Dragon" -- Not exactly a deep cut, I know, but this animated classic is worth another look (or a first one). The single best thing about it: John Powell's complex, exciting musical score, which should have vaulted him into household-name territory. Maybe it still can -- there's a live-action remake in the works for 2025.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor who played "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons: Pool of Radiance" with his dad on the Commodore 64.