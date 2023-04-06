Kids Above All helps youths dealing with trauma, injustice build better lives

Early Childhood graduate Christopher D. of Chicago holds up his diploma after graduating from Kids Above All's school readiness program for ages 3-5 in Chicago. courtesy of Kids Above All

Kids Above All does exactly what its name implies. It puts kids first.

Founded in 1894 as an orphanage in Lake Bluff, the organization has seen a diverse expansion of its services and a variety of name changes. But through the years one thing has remained the same -- its dedication to helping kids ages 24 and younger living in Cook, Kane, Lake and DuPage counties dealing with trauma, poverty and injustice.

From left, Treana Monroe, Jason Maraveilias and Jeanette Alvarez-Chaidez of Kids Above All participated in the 2022 Lake County Pride Festival, handing out information to the public about the organization and its services. - courtesy of Kids Above All

According to its website, kidsaboveall.org, assistance starts right at birth with doula and early learning programs, along with foster care and adoption services and group homes that help teens finish their education and offer support to help them live independent lives.

The Emerge program helps young adults who are homeless in Chicago and Lake County by offering housing support, education and career resources and counseling.

The volunteer area of Kids Above All's Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines. The new distribution center recently held a grand opening. - courtesy of Kids Above All

Kids Above All helps low-income families achieve financial stability and find DCFS-licensed, in-home child care providers so parents can work and know their kids are being cared for.

The nonprofit also offers counseling for kids who have suffered various traumas, offering tools and resources so they can heal and lead productive lives.

The group's Camp Sheilah is a three-day bereavement camp for youth who have lost a parent or sibling to homicide. At the camp, kids take part in activities that help them build confidence, as well as art therapy and counseling to work through their trauma and honor their loved one.

"At Kids Above All, we place the safety, well-being, and education of all kids above everything else because all children -- no matter what they look like or where they come from -- deserve the same opportunity to realize their full potential," said Dan Kotowski, president and CEO, in an email.

The Better Life Distribution Center for Kids Above All recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Des Plaines. - courtesy of Kids Above All

"Our mission to build better lives for young people facing poverty, violence and injustice ensures they have every opportunity to become independent adults who lead meaningful, productive lives."

To help in its mission, the organization recently opened its Better Life Distribution Center. The facility will serve as the central hub for donations and the distribution of needed items to the children and families in its programs.

The 8,000-square-foot facility at 1801 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines, will also be home to the nonprofit's annual drives and volunteer opportunities.

Ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Kids Above All's Better Life Distribution Center in Des Plaines. In this photo, from left, are Rita Smith; Dan Kotowski, president and CEO of Kids Above All; Chris Engelman, board of trustees chair; Robbie Moultrie; and Illinois State Sen. Laura Murphy. - courtesy of Kids Above All

"The Better Life Distribution Center is a game-changer for Kids Above All, and will help us increase our impact on young people facing poverty, violence, and injustice," Kotowski said in a release.

"Through the generosity of the public, our partners, and volunteers, our kids and families will have ready access to essential resources like diapers, books, and school supplies to ensure they have every opportunity to build better lives and realize their full potential."

Kotowski and Andrew Dohan, director of marketing and communications, talks more about Kids Above All, its new distribution center and its Happy Babies Drive running through May 15.

Q: What is Kids Above All? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and its history.

A: Kids Above All is a social impact organization whose mission is to build better lives for children and families impacted by poverty, violence, and injustice.

Kids Above All was founded in 1894 to provide shelter and care for orphaned children in Chicago. Since that time, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 155,000 kids and families in Cook, DuPage, Kane, and Lake counties.

Q: Where do the majority of your proceeds go?

A: The majority of the funds raised through donations from the individuals, businesses, faith groups and community organizations, as well as grants from public and private institutions and our annual events, support the young people and families we impact.

Q: What are some of your programs?

A: Kids Above All provides early childhood education, safe, supportive housing and trauma-informed counseling to kids and families so they can build better lives and realize their full potential.

Q: How many people per year do you help?

A: In fiscal year 2022, Kids Above All impacted the lives of 2,334 children and families.

Q: Tell us about your new warehouse and the purpose it serves.

A: The new Kids Above All Better Life Distribution Center is a game-changer for both our clients and the organization. This site ensures that our youth will have ready access to essential items -- diapers, wipes, school supplies, clothing, hygiene products, and books -- that will help them become independent adults who lead meaningful, productive lives.

The Better Life Distribution Center will also serve as Kids Above All's central hub for our Happy Babies, Back-to-School and Holiday Gift drives, as well as the location for year-round, hands-on volunteer opportunities for the public and local businesses, faith groups and community organizations, so they can make a difference in our clients' lives.

Q: How can our readers help your organization?

A: Readers can help Kids Above All in numerous ways:

• Be a donor: Give a financial gift so our kids and families have the support and resources they need to build better lives.

• Be a volunteer: Share your time at the Better Life Distribution Center and assemble a kit that will make a direct impact in the life of a young person impacted by poverty, violence and injustice.

• Connect with us online: Readers can visit Kids Above All's website, www.kidsaboveall.org, to learn more about the organization and find out how they can join us in building better lives for kids. They can also connect with us on social media to help us spread the word about our mission.

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: Kids Above All's Happy Babies Drive runs from now through May 15. This drive is aimed at providing vital health and safety items to the infants, toddlers, parents and caregivers in our programs, so they can build a strong foundation for their new lives together. Information about the Happy Babies Drive can be found at kidsaboveall.org.