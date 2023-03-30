Elk Grove sets open house to unveil latest plans for gateway corner

Wingspan Development Group's mixed-use redevelopment of the old Elk Grove Woods Plaza calls for residential and retail uses, and a pedestrian bridge connecting to Busse Woods. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Elk Grove Village officials have tentatively scheduled an open house to reveal the latest redevelopment plans for the corner of Arlington Heights and Higgins roads.

The public event is slated for Thursday, April 13, at the Elk Grove Park District Pavilion, 1000 Wellington Ave. Residents will be able to view site plans and renderings in the gym starting at 6 p.m., and officials will give a formal presentation at 7 p.m.

Earlier that day, Mayor Craig Johnson will unveil the plans to the business community at his annual State of the Village address, scheduled during a chamber luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Belvedere Banquets.

Village officials in January chose Wingspan Development Group to transform the 10-acre Elk Grove Woods Plaza. Wingspan's proposed mixed-use redevelopment was one of four concepts on display at the first public open house in November.

The Mount Prospect-based developer has proposed Elk Woods Lofts, a 5-story, 267-unit apartment building with 11,000 square feet of retail space along Arlington Heights Road, and Elk Woods Townhomes, 16 three-story townhouses with attached garages. A single-story, 25,855-square-foot retail building with clock tower would be built at the corner, and a single-story, 21,930-square-foot retail building would be built along Higgins.

Already Tuesday night, the village board approved a $152,000 engineering design contract for a pedestrian bridge that would connect the new development with Busse Woods.

Wingspan is modifying its designs for the site and buildings before the next open house, and residents will again be able to provide comments in person and online, Johnson said.

After approvals by the plan commission and village board, the project could break ground as soon as late summer or early fall.