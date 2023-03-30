Buffalo Grove honors Buffalo Grove Days Committee, longtime co-chair

Paulette Greenberg recently was honored by the Buffalo Grove Village Board for her volunteer efforts. Courtesy of Stan Zoller

Buffalo Grove's village board recently honored the legacy of the Buffalo Grove Days Committee and its longtime co-chair, Paulette Greenberg.

Before its dissolution in late 2022, the committee existed for 61 years, organizing the annual five-day festival that featured such favorites as the carnival, the parade down Bernard Drive, live musical acts and, of course, bingo.

During her reading of a proclamation in the committee's honor, Village President Beverly Sussman mentioned the festival's roots in gathering of the community's first homeowners for a steer roast.

Formed as a standing committee in 1961, the committee included hundreds of volunteers over the next six decades.

Greenberg began serving as its co-chair in 1994. The proclamation in her honor said she embodies "the spirit of volunteerism."

She also was honored for her tireless efforts as a member and chair of the Buffalo Grove Farmers Market Committee. Since she joined that committee in 2011, the proclamation stated, her dedication was exemplified through her commitment to the event's continual growth and evolution.

"She attended seminars on running markets in Illinois, continually researched best practices at other markets, and was always on the hunt for new vendors and ideas," the proclamation reads.

Greenberg, who also served on the village's 50th Anniversary Committee, was recognized for her volunteerism with the Bill Reid Award in 2009.