Best bets: C2E2, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Shedd Aquarium sleepover, symphonic 'Star Wars' and more

Cosplay shows, celebrities, comics creators and more will return as C2E2 hits McCormick Place in Chicago this weekend. Courtesy of ReedPop

Comics, K-pop and ... Cory Matthews?

It may have started as the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, but C2E2 has grown beyond just comic books. The convention returns to Chicago's McCormick Place South, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, this weekend, bringing along stars and creators from the worlds of anime, movies, TV, music and even a "Boy Meets World" cast reunion -- whatever pop culture you're a fan of, chances are it's represented. And, of course, there will be tons of comics and artists to spend time with. General admission is $52.75 Friday; $62.75 Saturday and Sunday; $107.75 for a three-day pass. Kids' admission is $14.75 Sunday; $30.75 for a three-day pass. And a $22.75 digital pass offers access to streaming video of panel discussions. Visit c2e2.com for full lineups, schedules and additional pricing. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Read Sean Stangland's full C2E2 preview at dailyherald.com.

Tlacolulokos' "Low Rider" (2021) is among the works on display at the National Museum of Mexican Art's exhibition "Los huecos del agua, Recent Indigenous Art from Mexico." - Courtesy of Yadani

The National Museum of Mexican Art debuts a new exhibition, "Los huecos del agua, Recent Indigenous Art from Mexico," from the Museo Universitario del Chopo in Mexico City that celebrates Mexico's Indigenous art, specifically "artists whose work focuses on the recreation of the legacy left behind by native cultures before Spanish colonizers arrived to present-day Mexico." The exhibition runs through Aug. 27 at 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago. Free. (312) 738-1503 or nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org. Opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31

Children and their families can sleep over at the John G. Shedd Aquarium as part of the museum's overnight event "Asleep with the Fishes." - Courtesy of the Shedd Aquarium

Families with children ages 5 to 12 are invited to a sleepover at The John G. Shedd Aquarium, 1200 S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago. During the overnight excursion, participants can explore exhibits, make crafts and complete a scavenger hunt, among other activities. $85 per person, $70 per person for members; evening only $40 per person, $30 for members. VIP packages range from $100-$130/$85-$110 and allow guests to bring an air mattress. (312) 939-2438 or sheddaquarium.org. 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, through 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1

'Celebrate Giordano'

Giordano Dance Chicago celebrates its 60th season this weekend at the Harris Theater, Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago, with a program that includes favorites from the company's repertoire and the premiere of a new work by Kia Smith. $20-$90. (312) 334-7777 or giordanodance.org or harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1

The Tedeschi Trucks Band heads to the Chicago Theatre for two nights Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1. - Courtesy of David McClister

Married musicians Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks bring Americana, blues rock and big band to the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago, for two nights of The Tedeschi Trucks Band this weekend. Tickets start at $67 at msg.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1

Symphonic 'Star Wars'

Experience the power of The Force as guest conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez leads the Elgin Symphony Orchestra through "The Music of Star Wars," featuring songs from the long-running and iconic sci-fi saga, at the Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets are $20-$55, $10 for students; ages 17 and younger admitted free with a paid adult admission (1 child per adult) at cityofelgin.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31

Featured guest violinist Blake Pouliot joins the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for two performances this weekend at the Hemmens Cultural Center.

• The Elgin Symphony Orchestra also presents two performances of Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4 featuring conductor Alex Amsel and featured violinist Blake Pouliot at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Tickets are $20-$55, $10 for students; ages 17 and younger admitted free with a paid adult admission (1 child per adult) at cityofelgin.org.

St. Matthew's Passion

Music of the Baroque heralds the start of Holy Week with performances of J.S. Bach's "St. Matthew's Passion," which tells the story of the last few days of Jesus' life, including the Last Supper, the betrayal and Crucifixion. Anima -- Glen Ellyn's Children's Chorus joins MOB for the concerts conducted by Dame Jane Glover. $25-$100. (312) 551-1414 or baroque.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, Harris Theater, Millennium Park, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago.

Chubby Checker brings the twist to a dance party at the Des Plaines Theatre Sunday, April 2. - Associated Press file photo

Dust off your twistin' shoes and get ready for the Chubby Checker Dance Party Sunday at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. Mike and Traci of party rock band Good Clean Fun join the afternoon fun. Tickets are $49 at desplainestheatre.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2

Slime time

Sloomoo Institute, 820 N. Orleans St., Chicago, celebrates Easter from Sunday, April 2, to Sunday, April 9, with holiday-themed slime, photos and Easter-themed giveaways. Timed, dated tickets range from $39-$69. See sloomooinstitute.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Cult faves

Catch the blazing guitars of classic rock legends Blue Öyster Cult when the band heads to Waukegan for a night at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., with favorites "(Don't Fear) The Reaper," "Burnin' for You," "Godzilla" and more along with songs of the latest release, "The Symbol Remains." Special guest Mark Farner's American Band opens for the show. $52.50-$90 at geneseetheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6