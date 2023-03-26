How to manage an invasive, former favorite tree
Posted3/26/2023 7:00 AM
In the late 1940s, the postwar expansion of American suburbia has begun. Cookie-cutter homes on quiet, tree-lined streets become the norm. And the Callery pear, a nonnative tree species introduced from Asia in the early 1900s, was often chosen to line those streets.
