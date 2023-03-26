Good News Sunday: Huntley police officer helps make getting around town easier for one resident

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Mike Bruce was trying to ride his bike home from work during a snowstorm on March 9. Try as he might, it wasn't working. So he opted, instead, to walk his bike along Route 62.

That's when Huntley police officer Joe Lanute spotted him and knew he had to stop.

"If that was one of my family members," the 28-year-old officer said, "I would want someone to stop and make sure they were OK."

An avid cyclist and on the Huntley force for four years, Lanute saw the bike was beyond any repairs he could do on the side of the road. So he asked if he could make a few calls to see if he could get Bruce a new bike.

Enter Lucky Brake Bicycles in Crystal Lake. The shop donated a used bike, still in good condition. Lanute bought a few parts ­-- brake pads and a seat -- and made a few other repairs at home in his garage.

Lanute and other officers on his shift delivered the bike a few days after his initial encounter with Bruce.

"My bike was on its last leg," said Bruce, 67, who recently moved to Huntley and does not have a driver's license. "He probably saved me from not having any way to get around."

For the full story, click here.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Susan Pucin of Gurnee holds one of the nearly 300 "chemo bags" she recently delivered to Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital. The bags contain comfort items for cancer patients.

The decorative bags Susan Pucin and her neighbors recently delivered for cancer patients at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital contain more than supplies.

Along with comfort items like ginger candies, warm fuzzy socks and healing ointment, the "chemo bags" contain cards from schoolchildren -- a sign of community support for those about to undergo an uncertain journey.

Patients are given a bag when they meet with a "nurse navigator" to discuss their chemotherapy treatment plan. Besides a review of how the items in the bag can help with side affects, there is an explanation of the sentiment behind them.

A Gurnee resident, Pucin made her first delivery of 22 bags eight years ago. With Wednesday's drop-off, she estimates the total is now near 1,000.

Area schools -- including Libertyville High School, St. Joseph Catholic School in Libertyville, and Lake County Tech Campus -- have contributed to the effort by holding fundraisers and service projects.

"The purpose is for the patients to feel the support of those in the community and have some comfort supplies to get them started as they begin their chemotherapy," she said.

For the full story, click here.

Naperville's Jennifer Marvin was singled out for Best Costume for her choice of T-shirt at the 14th annual St. Paddy's Day 5K presented by Naperville Sunrise Rotary. The run raised money for Naperville YMCA Safe n' Sound scholarships, Inside Out Club tuition and programs, and Little Friends Family Respite programs. - Courtesy of Deb Newman

The 14th annual St. Paddy's Day 5K, presented by Naperville Sunrise Rotary, stepped off with 1,026 runners, walkers, and strollers ready to enjoy the St. Paddy's Day festivities while giving back to community organizations supporting local youth and families.

The March 11 event, sponsored by Gerald Cares and Naperville Running Company, raised money for Naperville YMCA Safe n' Sound scholarships, Inside Out Club scholarships and character-building activities for youth, and Little Friends' Respite program for families of young people with special needs.

"It's fantastic to see all these people come together," says Ryan Siebert, race director and Sunrise Rotarian. "It's not just about the run, it's about what we can do for the community."

Adding to the festive spirit were runners of all ages dressed in bright green shirts, hats, tutus, shamrock headbands, knee socks and leggings. Some ran in top hats, leprechaun beards and oversized green glasses.

As is tradition, the post-race party featured green beer and corned beef sandwiches.

For the full story, click here.

• Good News Sunday will run each weekend. Please visit dailyherald.com/newsletters to sign up for our Good News Sunday newsletter.