Give your houseplants a spring feeding
Posted3/26/2023 6:00 AM
Prune houseplants as needed and start fertilizing them as they begin new growth. Rotate your houseplants so each side receives an even amount of light for more uniform growth and a balanced shape.
Article Comments
