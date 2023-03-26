 

Give your houseplants a spring feeding

  • If your houseplant looks lopsided, you are not rotating it enough and it is getting more light on one side.

    If your houseplant looks lopsided, you are not rotating it enough and it is getting more light on one side. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

 
By Tim Johnson
Chicago Botanic Garden
Posted3/26/2023 6:00 AM

Prune houseplants as needed and start fertilizing them as they begin new growth. Rotate your houseplants so each side receives an even amount of light for more uniform growth and a balanced shape.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 