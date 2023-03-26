Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest
Updated 3/26/2023 4:39 PM
Actor Jonathan Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.
