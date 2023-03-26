 

Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest

  Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

    Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press

 
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 3/26/2023 4:39 PM

Actor Jonathan Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.

