Army pulls recruiting ads after Jonathan Majors' arrest

Jonathan Majors arrives at the premiere of "Creed III" on Feb. 27 at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Actor Jonathan Majors, who authorities said was arrested Saturday in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, was the narrator of two ads at the heart of a broader media campaign that kicked off at the start of the NCAA's March Madness college basketball tournament.