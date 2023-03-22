RiverEdge announces Blues on the Fox, Downtown Alive! lineups

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram will headline Saturday, June 17, at RiverEdge Park's Blues on the Fox fest in Aurora. Associated Press

RiverEdge Park is banking on a hot summer this year. Or rather, they're planning on making it a hot summer of music with the 27th Blues on the Fox festival in June and the announcement of its Downtown Alive! concert series.

Blues on the Fox takes over the outdoor venue, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora, Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, with a lineup of blues legends and fresh newcomers. Four-time Grammy winner Jimmie Vaughan headlines Friday, joined by gospel-trained soul singer Ruthie Foster and her band to kick off the weekend at 7 p.m. Saturday's bill includes Aurora's own Joey J. Saye at 3 p.m., leading the way for Mud Morganfield, Louisiana swamp-bluesman Kenny Neal and headliner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

All tickets for Blues on the Fox are general admission; $15-$25 for Friday, June 16, and $25-$35 for Saturday, June 17.

Aurora's Downtown Alive! concert series continues the music with high-energy hip-hop and party anthems from the '80s through the '00s as Too Hype Crew takes the RiverEdge stage at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30. Chicagoland fave 7th heaven headlines the park at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7. Tickets for both shows are $2 if purchased by May 31, $5 after June 1.

Visit paramountaurora.com or call (630) 896-6666 for tickets and details on Blues on the Fox and Downtown Alive!