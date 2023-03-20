Bon Iver, The Smile, Big Thief headline Pitchfork fest's lineup

Wisconsin's Bon Iver plays the final night -- Sunday, July 23 -- of the three-day Pitchfork Music Festival at Chicago's Union Park. Associated Press

Pitchfork Music Festival is back with its three-day celebration of indie, rock and hip-hop, as well as up-and-coming acts, on Chicago's West Side.

The Smile (an English rock spinoff of Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with the addition of drummer Tom Skinner), Brooklyn indie rock band Big Thief and Wisconsin-born Bon Iver (of the ubiquitous breakout hit "Skinny Love") headline the fest, which hits Union Park Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.

The lineup, announced Monday morning, also includes Alvvays, Perfume Genius, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Kelela, Grace Ives and 700 Bliss, ILLUMINATI HOTTIES and Soul Glo among the more than 40 acts taking the stage.

Pitchfork Music Festival also will host a specialty record fair along with vendor areas featuring a number of Chicago businesses and food selections.

Tickets for the fest went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Three-day passes are $219, with single-day passes going for $109; Pitchfork PLUS upgrades are also available for purchase at pitchforkmusicfestival.com.