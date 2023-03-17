Get your bagels online with Geneva bakery

Catie Barrett and husband Mateo Ortega Cortes have operated their home-based online bakery Bread.Geneva for more than two years, bringing plenty of bagels into customers' homes in the process. Courtesy of Catie Barrett

There's a little bit of Spain in the Pepper Valley subdivision of Geneva because Catie Barrett and her husband, Mateo Ortega Cortes, operate Bread.Geneva, an online bakery with Spanish roots.

Barrett met Ortega Cortes, who had attended a culinary school in Spain, when on a trip to that country. They fell in love, married and decided to bring a part of her husband's home to area residents.

"Mateo is from a small town where fresh bread is delivered to homes daily," Barrett said. "That was one of the things we missed the most. We wanted to bring this to our community."

The result has been plenty of bagels available to an area somewhat devoid of bagel shops.

Bread.Geneva offers 19 different bagels, with an option for customers to create colored bagels.

Barrett said the couple uses the "Pan de Pueblo" recipe for a common Spanish bread.

"Our bagels are made from an old Spanish bread recipe with a twist from Mateo's family, which gives them our uniqueness," she added.

Business has been quite good for the licensed, home-based bakery since it first started taking orders in November of 2020.

"More and more people have found us and we have a lot of regular customers," Barrett said. "We have something for almost everyone, but no gluten free yet."

Bread.Geneva's most popular bagels are jalapeño cheddar, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chip.

All products, including breads, are made fresh daily and are nut- and egg-free. Orders must be placed at least the night before by 9 p.m. for pick up or delivery.

"In the future, we would maybe like to open a store in Geneva, however, we would tie that in with our system online because that's how everything works now," Barrett said.

You'll have to hold off on any ordering between March 22 and April 14, as the couple is taking some scheduled off time. Orders are taken through Facebook, Instagram, phone or email at (630) 210-2278 and Bread.Geneva@gmail.com.