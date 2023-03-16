Boyz II Men, Charlie Puth, Straight No Chaser to debut in Ravinia's 2023 season

Wauconda pop-punk band Glory Days makes its Ravinia debut opening for Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional Friday, June 23. Courtesy of John Ferrante

Singer John Legend returns to Ravinia for back-to-back performances Aug. 13 and 14. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Buddy Guy returns to the outdoor concert venue Wednesday, Aug. 23. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Boyz II Men makes its debut at Ravinia Saturday, Aug. 26. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Ravinia Festival in Highland Park announced its 2023 lineup Thursday morning in a sure sign spring and summer are on the way.

The outdoor venue's programming peppers its season with an eclectic mix of orchestral exploration, popular favorites, world music and dance, recitals and family-friendly film screenings.

Bringing back Lauryn Hill, whose September performance last year was postponed for a late-season scheduling conflict, the lineup introduces venue newcomers Charlie Puth, Ne-Yo, Boyz II Men, Maria Schneider Orchestra, Special Consensus, Straight No Chaser on its "The Yacht Rock Tour" and nearly 50 other Ravinia debut performers.

The season also features appearances from returning favorites Carrie Underwood, Train, John Legend, Jethro Tull, Chicago, Santana, Jason Mraz, Kenny Loggins, legendary bluesman Buddy Guy and many others.

Wauconda pop-punk band Glory Days plays a preshow concert before Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional on June 23.

Ralph's World (June 24) and Laurie Berkner (July 30) are among the family-friendly offerings on the lineup, along with "Encanto In Concert" on Aug. 27 and "Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary In Concert" on Aug. 29.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra is also set to present its annual six-week residency (July 14-August 20) under the baton of Chief Conductor Marin Alsop and a variety of distinguished guest conductors.

Tickets for the season go on sale Monday, May 1. Find the full lineup and details at ravinia.org/2023season.