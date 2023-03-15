Sound check: Go Irish at The Venue benefit, Durty Nellie's, The Tossers at Metro

The Irish Mystics celebrate St. Patrick's Day playing a benefit for the Fox Valley Music Foundation at The Venue in Aurora Friday, March 17. Courtesy of The Irish Mystics

Spend the day at Durty Nellie's

Durty Nellie's St. Patrick's Day Party celebrates all afternoon and into the night with two stages of music, Irish food, cocktail specials and more. The outdoor pub tent features Good Green Fun at noon, The Messengers, Blarney Brothers and DJ spins until 2 a.m. Inside in the band room, Classical Blast kicks off at 1:30 p.m., followed by Into the Heart, the Trinity Irish Dancers, The Celtniks and headlining act Mike and Joe.

Noon Friday, March 17, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $5. durtynellies.com.

The Venue benefit show

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day as well as helping a good cause Friday when The Irish Mystics take to The Venue stage for a night of traditional Irish music and modern Irish rock. The benefit show, which is raising money to assist the Fox Valley Music Foundation (operators of The Venue), will also feature food and drink specials, raffles and prizes.

8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. General admission is $10, $15 for premium seating; tickets increase by $5 if purchased at the door. themusicvenue.org.

Party with The Tossers

If you're going green in the city on Friday night, don't miss Chicago's own Celtic punk band The Tossers as they turn the dance floor into a whirling riot of Irish revelry. Scott Lucas & The Married Men, The Avondale Ramblers and The Handcuffs round out the lineup at this 18+ show.

8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $20-$24. metrochicago.com.

Ike Reilly at Schubas

Keep the weekend celebration going with a dose of folk-punk as The Ike Reilly Assassination takes over Schubas Tavern for an afternoon show Saturday. Starting at 2 p.m., Reilly and the band will throw their own rowdy party, abounding with storytelling, musical catharsis and more than a little punk-rock rebellion.

2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $22-$25. lh-st.com.

Chase Matthew in Rosemont

Nashville rising star Chase Matthew fetes his latest single release, "Love You Again," with an intimate visit to Joe's Live as his "Love You Again Tour" heads through the Midwest. Singer Dillon James from season 18 of "American Idol" joins Matthew on the trek.

7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $20-$49. joesliverosemont.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.