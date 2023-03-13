Taste of Chicago pushed back to September

The annual Taste of Chicago will stay in Grant Park but won't be held until September, the city's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Monday. Courtesy of City of Chicago DCASE

The major summer festivals sponsored by the city of Chicago are all returning this year, but the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park will be moved to September to accommodate the NASCAR racing extravaganza over the Fourth of July weekend

"Rest assured. Summer is coming. From Taste to Blues and Jazz to SummerDance, our city will come alive with unique cultural events and experiences across Chicago's 77 neighborhoods," city Cultural Affairs Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a statement issued Monday.

The Taste has been a hot topic for nearly a week after city council members pushed back on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to keep the traditional date of the festival but move it to park near Navy Pier.

