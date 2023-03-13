Taste of Chicago pushed back to September
Updated 3/13/2023 5:15 PM
The major summer festivals sponsored by the city of Chicago are all returning this year, but the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park will be moved to September to accommodate the NASCAR racing extravaganza over the Fourth of July weekend
"Rest assured. Summer is coming. From Taste to Blues and Jazz to SummerDance, our city will come alive with unique cultural events and experiences across Chicago's 77 neighborhoods," city Cultural Affairs Commissioner Erin Harkey said in a statement issued Monday.
The Taste has been a hot topic for nearly a week after city council members pushed back on Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to keep the traditional date of the festival but move it to park near Navy Pier.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.