Winners at the 95th annual Academy Awards

Ke Huy Quan, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Troy Kotsur, left, presents Jamie Lee Curtis with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Daniel Scheinert, left, and Daniel Kwan accept the award for best original screenplay for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Charlie Mackesy, left, and Matthew Freud pose with the award for best animated short for "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Volker Bertelmann poses with the award for best original score for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ernestine Hipper, left, and Christian M. Goldbeck accept the award for best production design for "All Quiet on the Western Front" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Daniel Roher, from left, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for "Navalny", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tom Berkeley, left, and Ross White pose with the award for best live action short film for "An Irish Goodbye" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ruth E. Carter poses with the award for best costume design for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Judy Chin, from left, Adrien Morot and Annemarie Bradley pose with their awards for best makeup and hairstyling for "The Whale" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

James Friend poses with the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

M.M. Keeravaani, left, and Chandrabose, winners of the award for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sarah Polley, winner of the award for best adapted screenplay for "Women Talking", poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Al Nelson, center front, and from left, Mark Weingarten, Mark Taylor, James H. Mather and Chris Burdon accept the award for best sound for "Top Gun: Maverick" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Brendan Fraser accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.