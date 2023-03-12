While the pandemic may finally be coming to a close, the effects on children may linger

Our children have lived with the pandemic for three years, and the anxiety it caused may have lingering effects. Stock Photo

Barring any surprise surges or mutations of the virus, both the federal and state emergency declarations raised in response to the COVID-19 pandemic three years ago are expected to end in May.

That's finally some good news, though the long-term effects of the pandemic could linger for years to come, both physically and psychologically.

According to child psychologists and therapists, many children have been particularly hard-hit by the much-needed response to limiting the virus' spread, particularly isolation and lack of socialization.

"Sadly, I think the effects of the pandemic will continue to reverberate over the course of the next several years," said Christopher McCarthy, licensed clinical professional counselor with the Ascension Center for Mental Health in Arlington Heights. "The uncertainty of it, honestly, still exists. It's still an ever-evolving situation, so it's difficult for some kids to catch their footing."

The good thing, McCarthy says, is that, in many ways, children are more resilient than adults. However, he cautions there's no way to accurately predict the effects of the pandemic on a child's psyche as they age.

"I still have students wearing masks in some of my schools because of the anxiety caused by taking them off," he said. "This can be related or not to COVID, at this point. However, we have cognitive behavioral techniques, mindfulness and other tools to best maximize the child's resilience and improve their mental health over the course of time."

Before the pandemic, McCarthy said there was already "a slight shift" underway for children who are more comfortable living in the virtual world of social media or virtual reality, very similar to the increased use and comfort of video conferencing and social media use by adults. For kids, he said, this can increase anxiety at an earlier age.

However, he said he's seeing some of the anxiety ease as the children get more dedicated practice with social skills and interaction.

"Social skills are a practice," he said. "You must use them regularly to lower anxiety. If you don't, you become rusty and it becomes more difficult. That's the important thing for parents and mental health clinicians to know. We must encourage in-person get-togethers over online meetings as much as possible. I truly believe there is nothing like an in person connection, especially when it's safe to do so."

If you suspect your child is having difficulties connecting personally with others, McCarthy said his best advice is to speak with them.

"I'm always concerned about my children, but even more so due to the pandemic. And if you're on the fence, don't hesitate to speak to a professional, speak to your friends, your kid's friends. 'It takes a village' isn't just a cliché -- it's the real deal."

