Fashion on the champagne carpet at the Oscars
Updated 3/12/2023 10:28 PM
The stars made statements -- political or otherwise -- with their fashion choices for the 95th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cara Delevingne arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lenny Kravitz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jonathan Majors arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Shohreh Aghdashloo poses in a dress honoring slain Iranian protesters on the carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The names listed on the dress from top are Mahsa Amini, Hajar Abbasi and Nika Shakarami. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Brian Tyree Henry arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Angela Bassett arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Riz Ahmed arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Harry Shum Jr. arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Elizabeth Olsen arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Salma Hayek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Daniel Kwan, left, and Kirsten Lepore arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Tems arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Sabrina Dhowre Elba. Idris Elba arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jessie Buckley arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Samuel L. Jackson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
From left, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Salma Hayek, Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Brooks Nader arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Paul Dano arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Mark Consuelos, left, and Kelly Ripa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Melissa McCarthy arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Kate Hudson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cate Blanchett arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Michelle Williams arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Colin Farrell, left, and Henry Tadeusz arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
