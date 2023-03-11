A midday stop for lobster proves love is alive and well

By Susan Anderson-Khleif

One month later and this is still on my mind. Valentine's Day was just a month ago, almost to the day. The day for lovers, for sweethearts and for friends -- really for love, in general.

Well, after getting off the hook at the dentist office the morning of Valentine's Day last month, I took myself to a festive lunch at the local Red Lobster. Valentine's is a strange day for a dental appointment.

But it turned out there were no dental problems, so why not? Baheej and I had lots of sweet memories about Maine lobster meals when we lived in the Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts area. So that's my usual treat when celebrating out.

Well, I went there soon after opening time and it was already filling up quickly with lots of couples. All were senior couples. It was quite amazing. I think every senior couple in the whole area was streaming in there. I heard a man across from me announce to the server that they had been married 53 years. He was a big man; she was trim and petite. They even tasted food off each others plates. People all around were happily chatting and ordering.

I think I was the only singleton there! However, it was such a nice atmosphere, I didn't care. Anyway, I'm used to eating in restaurants alone. I did see one table nearby where there appeared to be senior girlfriends -- also chatting happily. It was all very pleasant.

One of the nicest aspects of all this was that all those couples were still celebrating their lives together. Love is still alive.

Well, a whole boiled Maine lobster lunch (which really is a dinner) takes a long time to eat; it's a messy, leisurely, hands-on meal. So I was still there for the second sitting. As soon as the early lunch couples finished and left, another wave of senior couples flooded in and the whole scene was repeated. All quite wonderful.

It reminded me of Mother's Day in restaurants. When our children were already grown up and living far away, Baheej and I used to go out just together on Mother's Day for brunch at a local restaurant. We always saw many three-generation families out together there, enjoying each other. Grandchildren going back and forth to the buffet table to get more of their favorites.

Now, I am aware of reality -- that not all marriages and families work out, and not all are happy and romantic. But when they are, it's a beautiful gift. With today's longevity, it's always great to see all these families and older couples out celebrating.

The point is: Indeed, love is still alive. And seniors aren't the only ones who celebrate midday on holidays, before the evening rush. Yet that day, at that restaurant, it was senior couples.

Midday celebrating of any holiday is pleasant, healthy and easy. I'm sure my beloved Baheej was there with me in spirit, so I wasn't really alone. And I was cheered by all the happiness that was in the air.

• Susan Anderson-Khleif of Sleepy Hollow has a doctorate in family sociology from Harvard, taught at Wellesley College and is a retired Motorola executive. Contact her at sakhleif@comcast.net or see her blog longtermgrief.tumblr.com. See previous columns at www.dailyherald.com/topics/Anderson-Kleif-Susan.