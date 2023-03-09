Where you can find St. Patrick's Day parades in the suburbs and city

Even if you're not Irish, St. Patrick's Day parades offer an opportunity to get decked out in green and spend some time outdoors as winter's chill gives way (we hope) to the warmer temps of spring. Here's where you can catch a parade in the city and suburbs:

Dundee St. Patrick's Day Parade Your Pet

9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. First- through third-place winners will receive prizes and be invited to march in the parade. Register at dundeestpats.org/pet-parade.

Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade

11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in East Dundee. Annual parade steps off at Rosie O'Hare's Public House and travels down Barrington Road to River Street, ending at Bandito Barney's Beach Club. Family-friendly activities and entertainment at the grandstand at The Depot starting at 9:30 a.m. dundeestpats.org.

The McNulty Irish dancers march down Mill Street during the West Suburban Irish's 24th annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Naperville. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2017

10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown Naperville. West Suburban Irish's annual event steps off from Mill Street and Ogden Avenue, proceeds south on Mill to Jefferson, crossing over to Main Street and ending at Water Street. wsirish.org.

Even dogs can get in on the fun of St. Patrick's Day. Joel and Lindsay Schubel Nagle of Palatine dolled up their dog Rose for the village's parade. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Durty Nellie's, in partnership with Vicarious Multimedia, is hosting the St. Patrick's Day Parade. The day will begin with an Irish Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., followed by the parade kicking off at the corner of Wood and Oak streets at 11 a.m. Following the parade, there will be an After Party starting at noon. (224) 633-3120 or durtystpats.com.

Lake Villa St. Patrick's Day Parade and Corned Beef Luncheon

Noon Saturday, March 11, stepping off at Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa. Lineup begins at 10:30 a.m. A corned beef luncheon will be served at the VFW, 130 E. Grand Ave., following the parade. Corned beef is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 65 and older and children younger than 12. lake-villa.org.

Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, starting at Balbo and Columbus, then north on Columbus Drive, with a viewing stand in front of Buckingham Fountain in Chicago. It will also be live streamed at abc7chicago.com. Entry to the parade route begins at 11 a.m. at Jackson Avenue and Ida B. Wells (formerly Congress) Boulevard. Security staff will search purses and bags; coolers, alcohol, open beverages, camelbacks and personal water bottles will not be allowed. Theme is "Recognizing Workers Rights." Grand Marshal will be Timothy Drea, president of AFL-CIO, and guest of honor will be Councillor Danny Collins, mayor of Cork County, Ireland. Free. chicagostpatricksdayparade.org.

Angelo Franchi, 7, Cyndi Van, left, and Angie Franchi watch the St. Charles St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown St. Charles last year. - Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media, 2022

2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in downtown St. Charles. Parade steps off at Sixth Street and continues east on Main to Fourth Avenue. The 11 a.m. opening ceremony features an Irish dance performance and entertainment at 1st Street Plaza. stcstpatricksparade.com.

Aurora's St. Patrick's Day Procession

Noon Sunday, March 12, in downtown Aurora. The Daniel D. Dolan Sr. Procession, which includes more than 20 units (vehicles, cultural groups, businesses and organizations), steps off from Water Street, heads west and ends at Stolp Avenue, with the second annual Irish flag-raising ceremony on the main stage, 20 E. Downer Place. The ceremony includes cultural performances, a proclamation reading and an Emerald Excellence Awards presentation. aurora-il.org.