Sound check: Lucky Boys Confusion hosts MS benefit concert

Fighting MS

Stubhy Pandav and his Lucky Boys Confusion cohorts take the stage for a night of music, fellowship and fundraising as the Singing for A Cure 2023 benefit concert takes over Bottom Lounge this weekend. Pandav, who orchestrated the first Singing for a Cure concert in 2019 after his own diagnosis with multiple sclerosis, has raised the stakes this year, bringing in Art Alexakis of Everclear, Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T's, Josh Caterer of the Smoking Popes and Chicago rock band The Waiting Game to benefit the Accelerated Cure Project in its quest to help find a cure for MS. More information on the 17+ show and an online donation link can be found on Linktree. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $30 at bottomlounge.com.

Singer Paolo Nutini hits Chicago's Riviera Theatre Monday, March 13. - Associated Press

Sporting artists from Poison and Mr. Big, David Lee Roth and Dream Theater, supergroup The Winery Dogs brings its blazing rock -- and songs from newest release "III" -- to the Arcada Theatre this weekend as part of the band's "202III World Tour." Chicago prog band District 97 joins them on this tour stop for a night of fiery and complex musical performances. 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49 at arcadalive.com.

The Winery Dogs head to the Arcada Theatre this weekend. - Courtesy of Travis Shinn

If only life's problems could be solved by buying a new pair of shoes. But Paolo Nutini's single "New Shoes," the song that made him a staple of late-2000's American airwaves, made it seem almost that simple. The Scottish singer-songwriter follows up his sold-out U.K. tour with a visit to the Riviera Theatre Monday night, having outgrown his original show set for Chicago's Metro, along with his latest release "Last Night in the Bittersweet." 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago. $30 at metrochicago.com; tickets for the original Metro show will be honored at the new venue.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.