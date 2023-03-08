Best Bets: 'Mozart Immersive,' Unicorn World, Jason Isbell

Immersive Mozart

The team that created "Immersive Van Gogh" premieres its new exhibition, "Mozart Immersive: The Soul of a Genius," at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, 108 W. Germania Place, Chicago. Set to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's compositions, the exhibition chronicles his life from his early days as a child prodigy throughout his too brief career. Featured works include: Symphony No. 40, "Requiem," "Turkish March," "Ave Verum Corpus" and selections from the operas "The Marriage of Figaro" and "The Magic Flute," among other pieces. Unlike previous immersive exhibitions, "Mozart Immersive" features recorded footage of actors in addition to the animation. Among the participants is dancer/actor Mikhail Baryshnikov, who plays the composer's father Leopold, who launched his son's career. Timed, dated tickets start at $27. mozartimmersive.com. Opens at 2 p.m. Friday, March 10, and runs through May 29

Unicorn World at Navy Pier

Animatronic unicorns romp through a magical forest as part of Unicorn World, an immersive exhibition for families at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. In addition, there will be bounce houses, rides and face painting. Timed, dated tickets are $49 and are only available in advance at theunicornworld.com. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12

Grammy Award-winning composer/conductor Maria Schneider brings her 18-piece jazz ensemble to Chicago's Symphony Center Friday. - Courtesy of Briene Lermitte

Grammy Award-winning composer/conductor Maria Schneider, whose recent jazz composition "Data Lords" was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, returns to Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, with her 18-piece orchestra. $29-$150. cso.org. 8 p.m. Friday, March 10

'A Night in Mexico'

This weekend, Ballet Folklórico Tayahua presents "A Night in Mexico," a showcase of traditional Mexican music and dance celebrating the culture in a rich, colorful and joyful performance at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets are $20-$50, $10 for kids 12 and younger. geneseetheatre.com. 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Brass Transit pays tribute to the band Chicago Saturday, March 11, at the McAninch Arts Center. - Courtesy of Maryse Phaneuf

Brass Transit celebrates the powerhouse brass-heavy sound of the band Chicago at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. The Canada-based group re-creates such Chicago hits as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park" and "Feeling Stronger Every Day," among others. $43-$63. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Lyric's 'Carmen'

J'Nai Bridges performs her signature role as the titular femme fatale in Lyric Opera of Chicago's "Carmen," Georges Bizet's opera about a temptress who seduces Don Jose, a naive, young soldier who then abandons his fiancé for Carmen. She subsequently throws Don Jose over for a dashing matador. Tickets start at $50. Performances run through April 2. lyricopera.org. Opens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11

Singer Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit play two nights at Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15. - Courtesy of All Eyes Media

With a nearly sold-out first show at the Rialto Square Theatre, Jason Isbell -- the alt-country singer-songwriter behind the hits "Alabama Pines," "Cover Me Up," "If We Were Vampires" and many others -- and his band The 400 Unit added a second show next week at the Joliet venue, 102 N. Chicago St. Tickets for both nights, starting at $75 for Tuesday, March 14, and $59 for the following day, are available at rialtosquare.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 14-15