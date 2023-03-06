Suburban Skyview: Doggy traffic jam at Mt. St. Mary Park

A fresh dusting of snow coating only the grass is almost the scene of a fortuitous doggy traffic jam along the Fox River.

People with their four-legged companions in tow can be seen out for a Sunday stroll nearing a traffic circle at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles along the pathway next to the riverfront as they patiently wait for the others to pass.

A crisis narrowly averted.

From about 225 feet above looking down from a drone's eye view, the dog walkers start to resemble ant-like creatures.

The park, which has 1.69 miles of walking trails, a skate park, basketball and tennis courts, is also home to Sculpture in the Park, Skate Park and a Picnic Pavilion, which is available to rent.

In 1971, Mt. St. Mary Park was purchased from the Sisters of St. Dominic. The park was officially dedicated in 1984.

The 30-acre park is located southeast of Geneva Road (Route 31) and Prairie Street just south of where the Piano Factory used to stand.

More information can be found on the St. Charles Park District website, stcparks.org

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.