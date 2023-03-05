Rooting out a tree problem

Q: A home inspector recently pointed out that the trees near my home are lifting one side of the house. A tree-trimming company recommended removing them completely, but that would diminish the appearance of the property. These trees are many years old and I've come to regard them almost as friends. Is there any way to save these wonderful trees, or is it necessary to sacrifice them?

A: Property owners often resort to tree removal when less drastic solutions are possible. When root systems are causing structural damage, the focus should be on the root of the problem.

Most trees have root systems that are approximately equal in mass to aboveground portions of the plant. Just as it is possible to prune branches without injuring the tree, it is also possible to cut selected roots without adversely affecting the plant itself. With most species, the remaining roots are sufficient to supply necessary nutrients. Therefore, before sacrificing the trees, consult another arborist regarding the efficacy of severing the roots that are adversely affecting the foundation of your home. If this is done by a qualified professional, the severed roots will die, while roots that grow away from the building will continue to support the life and structure of the trees.

Q: The heating system in our home consists of hot water pipes in the floor, connected to a gas-burning water heater. The system was installed more than 60 years ago and is not efficient, taking about five hours to heat the house. How can we verify the condition of the system, and how can we calculate the normal heating cost for a home of this size?

A: Old hydronic heating systems, such as yours, are typically not efficient because they were designed in an age when fuel costs were nominal: when energy saving was not a serious consideration. The most common problem with these aging systems is leaking due to deteriorated pipes or fittings. If you have not yet experienced leakage, don't be surprised if it occurs in the future.

To verify the condition of the system, the water heating fixture can be evaluated by a licensed HVAC contractor or plumber. A plumber may also be able to pressure test the hydronic piping to determine possible leakage. However, confirmation that no leakage has occurred may not be certain.

As for efficiency, hydronic heating systems, whether new or old, are not designed to heat a home quickly. Their strong point is maintaining a constant, even temperature once the home is heated.

To calculate the normal expected heating cost for your home, contact your gas company. Most natural gas suppliers provide energy audits. They can advise you regarding the average heating costs for a home of a particular size, while considering the heights of ceilings, the types of windows, and the amounts of insulation in walls, ceilings, etc.

