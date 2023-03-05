History center to host one-woman play on Bette Davis

Maria Boundas Bakalis will present her original one-woman play about legendary actress Bette Davis at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St.

In this production, Bakalis describes the colorful life, expansive career and struggle to rise to the top that Bette Davis experienced. Davis was the first woman to receive a lifetime achievement award from the American Film Institute.

Admission is $10 for the general public, $8 for members, and $5 for children. Refreshments will be served. Call (630) 469-1867 or visit gehs.org for details.