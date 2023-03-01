Nominate someone for Maine Township citizenship award

Nomination forms for Maine Township's annual citizenship award are available at the township hall, 1700 Ballard Road in Park Ridge.

Maine Township officials are accepting nominations for their annual citizenship award.

The Sgt. Karen Lader Memorial Good Citizen's Award is given annually to residents who have demonstrated strong support and dedication to their community.

The prize's name honors Lader, a veteran Cook County sheriff's police sergeant and Des Plaines resident who died of cancer in 2010. She was involved with a local neighborhood watch program, National Night Out, the Special Olympics and other community activities.

"Sgt. Karen Lader was a compassionate law enforcement officer and shining example of citizenship," Maine Township Clerk Pete Gialamas said. "She was deeply invested in creating a positive impact, and this award serves as a lasting tribute to her memory."

Nomination forms are available online at mainetown.com and at the township hall, 1700 Ballard Road in Park Ridge.

Completed nomination forms should be mailed or delivered to Gialamas at Maine Township Town Hall, 1700 Ballard Road, Park Ridge, IL 60068. They can also be emailed to info@mainetown.com.

Nominations are due March 31.

This year's winner will be revealed at the annual town meeting in April. The honoree will receive a plaque.

Last year's winner was Park Ridge resident Jim Argionis.