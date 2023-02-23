 

Widescreen: 'Mandalorian' returns, with a free preview; Chris Evans comes to Chicago's C2E2

    Grogu's back on Wednesday in the third season of "The Mandalorian." Courtesy of Disney+

 
Posted2/23/2023 6:00 AM

Pedro Pascal's omnipresence continues on Wednesday, March 1, when the "The Mandalorian" returns to Disney+ for its third season of "Star Wars" adventures. Something that casual fans may have missed: Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) appeared in three episodes of last year's "The Book of Boba Fett" -- and those episodes are essential to understanding the story as Season 3 begins.

That Boba Fett show, starring Temuera Morrison in the title role, was underwhelming overall, but episodes 5-7 are classic hours of "Star Wars" -- and bring back some familiar faces, Jedi or otherwise. Check them out on Disney+ before the big premiere.

 

Want a free preview? The very first episode of "The Mandalorian," which originally streamed in 2019, will air on television for the first time at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, on ABC 7 Chicago. (Cable partners FX and Freeform will show it at the same time.)

Chris Evans is scheduled to appear at all three days of C2E2 at Chicago's McCormick Place this spring. - Associated Press
On your left

We'll soon have a full preview of this year's C2E2 pop culture convention, returning March 31 to McCormick Place in Chicago, but fans of "Captain America" may want this early heads-up: Superhero superstar Chris Evans is scheduled to be in attendance for all three days of the event, and photo-op tickets are available now for $250.

If you want to snap a pic with The First Avenger, secure your spot online at store.epicphotoops.com/c2e2/2023/chris-evans.

Also scheduled to appear: multiple cast members from "Boy Meets World" and "Smallville." Check out all the early details at c2e2.com.

• Sean Stangland is an assistant news editor who can't wait to see John Williams conduct the CSO next month.

