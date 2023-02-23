Chicago Theatre Week extended by a week after record ticket sales for city and suburban shows

Discounted tickets to select performances of Marriott Theatre's "Big Fish" are available as part of Chicago Theatre Week 2023, which has been extended through March 5 at select suburban and Chicago theaters. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Procrastinators take note: The League of Chicago Theatres has extended Chicago Theatre Week 2023 through March 5, which means theater lovers have an additional seven days to take in discounted suburban and Chicago shows.

The extension was prompted by ticket sales for this year's event, which so far have topped 18,000. That surpasses every year to date including 2020, when an all-time high 13,400 tickets were sold.

"There is a story for everybody on our stages," said league Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford in a prepared statement, in which she described Chicago Theatre Week 2023 as a resounding success.

"For the first time ever, we are extending Chicago Theatre Week through Hot Tix with productions ranging from the most intimate storefronts in neighborhoods throughout the city, to productions in the suburbs and five productions from Broadway In Chicago," Ford said.

Tickets to select performances are $15 or $30 (plus a service charge) and are available as long as supplies last through HotTix.org beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27.

Theatergoers can also purchase tickets in person at Chicago Hot Tix locations at Expo 72, 72 E. Randolph St., and inside Block Thirty Seven, 108 N. State St.

Companies offering discounted tickets include Marriott ("Big Fish"), Citadel Theatre ("The Christians"), TimeLine ("Boulevard of Bold Dreams"), Porchlight ("Cabaret"), Shattered Globe ("Radial Gradient") and Broadway in Chicago ("1776," "Annie," "Jagged Little Pill," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" and "A Soldier's Play").

League representatives say more performances might be added. See choosechicago.com/chicago-theatre-week.