Sound check: Anthems of Muse at United Center; Knuckle Puck, Real Friends at Nellie's

A-Muse-ing

Grammy-winning electro-centric rock group Muse takes over the United Center Saturday with its anthemic and electrifying songs as it makes a stop on its "Will of the People World Tour." Concertgoers will be treated to sets by goth-rock band Evanescence and Japanese power-pop/punk band ONE OK ROCK. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $65 at unitedcenter.com.

Twice the Jones

Stage star Ben Jones plays two nights at Hey Nonny this weekend, bringing two completely different cabaret acts. Friday night, he swoons and croons along to the best love/infatuation/obsession songs Broadway and pop have to offer with his "I Think I'm in Love" show. Saturday, he follows up with the heartfelt but comedy-tinged "I Think We Should See Other People," channeling breakup vibes of Joni Mitchell, Stephen Sondheim, Bruno Mars, John Mayer and more. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$45 at heynonny.com.

Music Frozen Dancing

Spitting in the face of old Jack Frost, Chicago's Empty Bottle and Goose Island Beer Co. present their annual winter block party as Music Frozen Dancing takes over Cortez Street outside the famed establishment. Featuring Special Interest, Meat Wave, Snooper, MS Paint, and James Marlon Magas, the outdoor party will fill the afternoon with tunes leaving your evening open to head inside for Smiths Night at Danny's inside the Empty Bottle. The block party is free, but any donations made will benefit the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. 1 p.m. until dark Saturday, Feb. 25, outside the Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. Free and for all ages. musicfrozendancing.com.

Bowen * Young

Nashville duo Bowen * Young packs a hefty dose of Americana for its stop at Chicago's City Winery. The husband-and-wife team -- singer and actor Clare Bowen (Scarlett on TV's "Nashville") and acclaimed touring artist Brandon Robert Young -- will share their recent singles "Dangerous Love" and "Skeletons," as well as favorites from their catalogs at the concert, which also includes a special VIP Experience (with a brief Q&A, special acoustic song and a photo opportunity) available for purchase. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $25-$38 for reserved seats, additional charge for the VIP Experience. citywinery.com.

South suburban Real Friends share their new EP (out Friday) at Durty Nellie's next week at a tour kickoff show with Knuckle Puck. -

South suburban Knuckle Puck and Tinley Park's Real Friends celebrate the latter's newest EP release "There's Nothing Worse Than Too Late" (out Friday, Feb. 24) and kick off a co-headlining pop-punk/emo tour at Palatine's Durty Nellie's next week. The Palatine show will also sport a set by opening act Bearings. 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. Tickets start at $29.99 at kickstandproductions.net.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.