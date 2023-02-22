Group tickets on sale now for return of 'Hamilton' to Chicago in September

"Hamilton," the blockbuster musical about Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, returns to Chicago in September. courtesy of Joan Marcus, 2021

Three years after Chicago's production of "Hamilton" closed in the wake of a wildly successful run, Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster musical is set to return this fall.

Broadway in Chicago announced Wednesday the Tony Award-winning tuner will return Sept. 13 to the James M. Nederlander Theatre, which is about 400 seats larger than "Hamilton's" original Chicago home at the CIBC Theatre.

Casting has not been announced for the musical, which tells the story of Founding Father and first treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by phone at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets go on sale later this year.

See broadwayinchicago.com for more information.