District 15 substitute teacher honored for going above and beyond

Conyers Learning Academy substitute teacher Steve Johnson, here with two of his students, recently was honored with an Above and Beyond Award from Palatine Township District 15. Courtesy of Palatine Township Elementary School District 15

There is no substitute for good teaching.

Substitute teacher Steve Johnson proves that in his work with his students at Conyers Learning Academy in Rolling Meadows.

Palatine Township Elementary School District 15 selected Johnson as its February Staff Member of the Month and honored him with the Above and Beyond Award at the school board's Feb. 8 meeting.

Steve Johnson with Matthew Warren, right, principal at Conyers Learning Academy, and Amanda Redmond, left, the assistant principal. - Courtesy of Palatine Township Elementary School District 15

Johnson, currently in his third year as a substitute at Conyers, is known as Mr. J by his students. He subs in District 15's therapeutic day program every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

He was honored with the award for his commitment to the students and the ongoing support he provides the academy. Consistent, caring, kind and patient, he has built strong and trusted relationships with students and staff members, according to the district.

Johnson has a knack for connecting with each student by learning about what they love and sharing their passion. He has been known to play chess with a first grader, race in the hallway with a second grader, and color a picture on the floor with a kindergartner.

For him, going above and beyond has included seeking Crisis Prevention Institute training on his own time, and without compensation, to learn how to support students during challenging moments, the district said.