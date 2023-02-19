 

Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

  • Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19.

    Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday, Feb. 19. Associated Press, 2014

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted2/19/2023 1:54 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition "a wait and see situation."

 

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Black Hawk Down." He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film "Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 