Spotlight: Writers Theatre brings sweet love story 'Once' back to the stage

Matt Mueller and Dana Saleh Omar star in Writers Theatre's revival of "Once." Courtesy of Saverio Truglia

Tuneful tale

Writers Theatre revives "Once," the Tony Award-winning tuner adapted from the Oscar-winning film. It's about an Irish musician who gives up his career because the love songs he wrote about his ex are too painful to perform until he meets a Czech woman who encourages him to continue playing. A collaboration ensues, which sparks a new romance between the two musicians. Katie Spelman directs and choreographs the revival, which stars Matt Mueller and Dana Saleh Omar.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The show opens. Feb. 24. $35-$90. Masks recommended. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.

Jon Cunningham, left, plays Felix Unger and Dennis Schnell plays Oscar Madison in BrightSide Theatre's revival of "The Odd Couple." - Courtesy of BrightSideTheatre

Jon Cunningham plays fastidious Felix Unger and Dennis Schnell plays his untidy pal Oscar Madison in BrightSide Theatre's revival of "The Odd Couple," Neil Simon's 1960s comedy about a pair of incompatible pals who room together after their respective divorces. Jason Harrington directs.

Opens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and runs at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through March 5 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. $28, $33. Masks optional. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

Meet the Peanuts gang

Marriott Theatre kicks off its 2023 young audience series with a revival of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the charming musical featuring the beloved characters Charles Schulz immortalized in his long-running comic strip. Linda Fortunato directs and choreographs the show, which stars Patrick Michael Tierney as Charlie Brown, Matthew Bettencourt as Schroeder, Tafadzwa Diener as Lucy, Andres Enriquez as Snoopy, Jackson Evans as Linus and Amanda Walker as Sally.

Previews at 10 a.m. Friday through Monday, Feb. 17-20, at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. The show opens Feb. 24. $15.75. Masks optional. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com.

"Cats" returns Tuesday, Feb. 21, for a brief run at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. - Courtesy of Matthew Murphy, Murphymade

The national tour of "Cats," the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical inspired by T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats," returns to Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre for a brief run.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, Feb. 21-26, at 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $26.50-$96.50. Masks recommended. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

Chicago premiere

Lake Zurich native Laura Coover co-stars opposite Scott Anderson in Griffin Theatre's Chicago premiere of "Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle," Simon Stephens' play about opposites attracting. Nate Cohen directs the two-hander about a chance encounter between strangers that turns into a life-changing game.

Previews at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 23-25, at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St., Chicago. The show opens Feb. 26. $30, $40. Masks required. (773) 338-2177 or griffintheatre.com.

Lake Zurich native Laura Coover and Scott Anderson star in Griffin Theatre Company's Midwest premiere of "Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle." -

Check with venues about their COVID-19 precautions.

• Performances continue for "Men are From Mars -- Women are From Venus," a solo show chronicling a relationship from first date to marriage. The adults-only show runs through Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. (800) 775-2000 or broadwayinchicago.com.

• The Factory Theater premieres "The Kelly Girls," Shannon O'Neill's play about the political upheaval that occurred in Ireland during the 1960s. It centers on two sisters who join the Provisional IRA but begin to question its guerrilla warfare methods. Previews begin Friday, Feb. 17, at 1623 W. Howard St., Chicago. The show opens Feb. 24. Masks encouraged. (312) 275-5757 or thefactorytheater.com.

• Saint Sebastian Players revive "The Book of Will," Lauren Gunderson's play about the two men who, after William Shakespeare's death, compile the First Folio to preserve his legacy. Performances begin Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Bonaventure Church, 1625 W. Diversey Parkway, Chicago. Masks optional. (773) 404-7922 or saintsebastianplayers.org.

• "Circus Quixotic," an Actors Gymnasium circus theater production, begins performances Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Noyes Cultural Arts Center, 927 Noyes St., Evanston. Adapted from Miguel de Cervantes's "Don Quixote" by directors David and Kerry Catlin, the show examines the mad and noble mind of an unlikely knight and his faithful squire who defeat dragons, topple giants and battle evil enchanters. Artistic director Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi choreographs. Recommended for ages 5 and older. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students. actorsgymnasium.org/shows.

• Lifeline Theatre premieres "Extra Yarn," a musical adapted from Mac Barnet's book about a girl named Annabelle who discovers a small wooden box filled with yarn that seemingly never ends. With it she knits sweaters for the whole town, until the Archduke decides to take the never-ending yarn for himself. The preview is Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. Lifeline's KidSeries show opens Sunday, Feb. 19. Masks required. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.

• In honor of Black History Month, the BIPOC Circus Alliance Midwest, in cooperation with Aloft Circus Arts, presents Circus Cabaret featuring Black circus artists. The performance takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at 3324 W. Wrightwood Ave., Chicago. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required. Email bipoccircusalliance@gmail.com with questions.

• About Face Theatre hosts Re/Generation Studio, a series of intergenerational workshops focused on new works and new ways of producing theater. Works take place every Saturday beginning Feb. 18 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The free workshops run through March 18. See aboutfacetheatre.com.

• Artists Lounge Live and Mercury Theater Chicago present "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Stevie Wonder Experience With John-Mark McGaha" opening Thursday, Feb. 23, at 3745 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. McGaha radiates soul, charm and generosity in a concert filled with moving stories and powerful music. McGaha performs some of Wonder's biggest hits including "For Once in My Life," "Isn't She Lovely," "Higher Ground," "You Are The Sunshine of My Life," "Superstition" and others. Tickets range from $35 to $75. See mercurytheaterchicago.com.

• The Chicago Magic Lounge marks its fifth anniversary with a weekend of signature shows featuring favorite magicians Danny Rudnick, Walter King Jr., Paige Thompson, Luis Carreon, Trent James and others. The performances run Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26, at 5050 N. Clark St., Chicago. (312) 366-4500 or chicagomagiclounge.com.

• Comedian Ashley Gavin, who's been featured in the Netflix is a Joke festival, Comedy Central and Hulu, headlines The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Gavin performs Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com.

• Porchlight Music Theatre announced a final extension of its acclaimed revival of "Cabaret." Performances run through March 19 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St., Chicago. (773) 777-9884 or porchlightmusictheatre.org.

• Rhinoceros Theater Festival organizers are accepting submissions for inclusion in the June fringe festival. Application must be received by March 5 for consideration. See rhinofest.com.

• Blue Man Group has introduced VIP packages for productions around the country including the long-running Blue Man Group show at the Briar Street Theater, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. A package including a special access badge, gift bag, premium seating and post-show meet-and-greet with one of the Blue Men is $160 plus fees for online or advanced purchase and $75 for an add-on to a pre-purchased ticket. See blueman.com/chicago.

• Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, Chicago's only theater dedicated to producing "new work with women at the core" announced the addition of new members. They include: actor Glenn Dale-Obrero; director/ actor Rashada Dawan; artist/arts educator Andi Muriel; dramaturge/producer Sarah Slight; technical director/production manager Evan Sposato; actress/acting coach Meg Thalken; director Georgette Verdin; and writer/producer Tanya Ward.

• Raven Theatre announced it has renamed its 85-seat East Stage as The Johnson Stage in honor of longtime board member Stephen Johnson and thanks in part to his generous gift. The space was dedicated last month and unveiled during the Chicago premiere earlier this month of "Right to be Forgotten." The theater would not be where it is today without Johnson, said managing director Markie Gray in a prepared statement. "His impact on our organization, from board leadership to financial support to care for our staff and artists, is immeasurable. We are honored to have his name on our theater and hope it inspires others to emulate his true service to the arts," Gray said.

• Music Theater Works has received a Signal Grant from the Bayless Family Foundation for its "efforts to update shows with outdated or actively offensive content."