'One Book, One Community' author Jasmin Darznik coming to suburbs

Suburban libraries -- and suburban book lovers -- will mark the end of the seventh annual "One Book, One Community" series this month with the featured author.

Jasmin Darznik will appear at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire Feb. 26 to talk about her novel "The Bohemians."

The free event will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the West Auditorium of the school, 1 Stevenson Drive.

Darznik will talk about what inspired the novel, a tale of the art scene in 1920s-era San Francisco.

Books will be available for purchase courtesy of the Book Bin in Northbrook.

Although both in-person and remote participation will be available, registration is required. Visit 1book.org for more information.

The libraries behind the program are the Wheeling-based Indian Trails Public Library District, the Libertyville-based Cook Memorial Public Library District and the Lincolnshire-based Vernon Area Public Library District.

Previous "One Book, One Community" selections include "This is How it Always Is" by Laurie Frankel, "Red at the Bone" by Jacqueline Woodson and "Circe" by Madeline Miller.