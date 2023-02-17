Bartlett police honor three, including officer of the year

The Bartlett Police Department recently honored three members of its staff for their outstanding contributions during 2022, including Officer of the Year Steven Blaser.

Department officials also recognized Investigations Secretary Christine Sanchez as Civilian Employee of the Year, and Det. Stephanie Novarro as the recipient of the Spirit Award, given to someone who displays a positive image both within the department and while interacting with the public.

A member of the department for the past seven years, Blaser was recognized by his supervisors and peers for providing exceptional service and consistently presenting himself in a highly professional manner. He's an accomplished drug recognition expert (DRE) who's assisted in numerous DRE evaluations for Bartlett police and surrounding agencies.

Blaser has been involved in several in-depth investigations and has used his communication skills to de-escalate intense situations.

In October, he received a tip which led to the seizure of about one pound of illegal marijuana and felony charges for two individuals. On another occasion, he uncovered several fraudulent registrations being placed on vehicles and provided valuable information to the proper jurisdiction to assist in its investigation.

Bartlett Police Department 2022 Civilian Employee of the Year Christine Sanchez

Sanchez has been a member of the department for three years and was recognized for her outstanding performance and strong work ethic.

She spent extensive time over the past year researching and articulating the Freedom of Information Act process, reviewing reports and bulletins, and exhibiting professionalism and outstanding customer service.

Bartlett Police Department 2022 Spirit Award winner Det. Stephanie Novarro

Novarro has demonstrated a high level of volunteerism by participating in the Row for Dough, Polar Plunge and Torch Run to support Special Olympics Illinois athletes. The three-year member of the department also has helped organize the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser at the Bartlett Dunkin' Donuts, which raised nearly $6,000.

Novarro also contributed her time to the community by volunteering at Bartlett High School's annual Powder Puff football game. She represented the department at Bartlett Park District's Fourth of July Special Needs Carnival by sharing carnival rides with children and displaying a spirit of camaraderie with community members during the event.