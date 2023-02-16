Springsteen tickets go on sale Friday morning

Tickets go on sale Friday for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band headlining Wrigley Field Wednesday, Aug. 9. Associated Press

Bruce Springsteen is back on tour for the first time in seven years, and he and the E Street Band are bringing their long-standing hits to Chicago for a Wrigley Field show Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Tickets for the newly added North American tour dates, announced this week, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.

Prices were not available as of press time; find more information or purchase tickets at cubs.com/springsteen.