Depeche Mode adds a fall show at United Center
Updated 2/16/2023 5:10 PM
Gen X favorite Depeche Mode has added 30 new dates to the Memento Mori tour -- its first in more than five years -- including a second show at the United Center.
Fan presale tickets and VIP packages for the Monday, Nov. 13, show go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tickets for everyone else go on sale Friday, Feb. 24. Prices start at $145.
The first show at the United Center is Wednesday, April 5, and is sold out, but some tickets are available from verified resellers via Ticketmaster.
For details, visit depechemode.com and ticketmaster.com.
