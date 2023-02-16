Depeche Mode adds a fall show at United Center

Depeche Mode has added a second show at the United Center on Monday, Nov. 13. Fan presale and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, and to the public Friday, Feb. 24. Associated Press file photo

Gen X favorite Depeche Mode has added 30 new dates to the Memento Mori tour -- its first in more than five years -- including a second show at the United Center.

Fan presale tickets and VIP packages for the Monday, Nov. 13, show go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tickets for everyone else go on sale Friday, Feb. 24. Prices start at $145.

The first show at the United Center is Wednesday, April 5, and is sold out, but some tickets are available from verified resellers via Ticketmaster.

For details, visit depechemode.com and ticketmaster.com.