Sound check: Jeff Schaller's new release; Out Cold 4 at Piazza

Jeff Schaller and the Long Way Home celebrate the new album, "For Keeps and a Single Day," with a release show at GMan Tavern Friday, Feb. 17. Courtesy of Jeff Schaller and the Long Way Home

Jeff Schaller 'For Keeps'

Need a pick-me-up? Jeff Schaller's "Reckless Life" release from two years ago chronicles a life on the move. And his newest album with band The Long Way Home picks up where that message left off, holding it aloft with its upbeat rock vibes and a hefty dose of honest self-analysis. The album, "For Keeps and a Single Day," gets the record release treatment Friday with a show at Chicago's GMan Tavern, joined by sets from Blind Adam and the Federal League and Mark Rose. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. gmantavern.com.

Out Cold Vol. 4

The Piazza is bringing the beats back to the 'burbs with a banger of an event this weekend. Out Cold Vol. 4 features four rooms of music and 32 DJs and live acts headlined by Bad Boy Bill, Hatiras and Nora Van Elken. Longtime Chicago artist and radio personality Tim Spinnin' Schommer leads the lineup, which also includes Afterlife artists Bobby De Maria, Tsunami, Nikho, DJ Cross, Nathan Scott, Russ Christopher and many others for this 21+ party. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at The Piazza, 85 Executive Drive, Aurora. General admission is $30-$40; table packages are available at piazzaaurora.com.

Calling all scenesters!

There Goes the Neighborhood takes on Taste of Emo as West Dundee venue RocHaus hosts Pop-Punk versus Emo Night, featuring favorites songs, jams and singalongs from iconic faves blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, Weezer, Simple Plan and more at this 18+ show. 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. General admission is $15 plus fees in advance; reserved seats and table packages are available at rochaus.com.

The Pino Farina Band heads to Durty Nellie's in Palatine Saturday, Feb. 18. - Courtesy of Terri Murphy

With its latest release "Perfect Sky" a great addition to its alt-rock catalog, the Pino Farina Band takes the stage with all the new songs (and maybe a few old Punsapaya favorites?) this weekend at Durty Nellie's. New York hip-hop artist Jak Tripper rolls into town to join them for the show. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10 at durtynellies.com.

Blues and jazz diva and storyteller Lynne Jordan joins Mick Archer's BLUES 88's for a Fat Tuesday celebration at Epiphany Center for the Arts. - Courtesy of Lynne Jordan

Epiphany Center for the Arts marks Fat Tuesday with a special night of music and revelry as Chicago diva/raconteur Lynne Jordan blends her hilarious stories and heartfelt powerhouse vocals with the piano-driven blues of Mick Archer's BLUES 88's featuring harmonicist Phil Baron. You can catch just the show, or plan to get there early to partake in one of various gumbo/hurricane/Mardi Gras beer packages also available. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $25 general admission; meal and drink packages available at epiphanychi.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the Chicago music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.