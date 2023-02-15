Chef shares his melting pot chlidhood and love of food

Creamy pesto bruschetta comes together in minutes for a special appetizer or light meal. Courtesy of Penny Kazmier

Chef Christian "Lucke" Bell grew up in what he describes as the cultural melting pot of Evanston, where he was blessed to be welcomed into the homes of friends from multiple ethnic backgrounds. Like his family, they used what they had on hand, along with the traditions of their heritage, to bring love into their homes through food. No matter what nationality the household, they cooked from their soul.

Penny Kazmier met Chef Christian "Lucke" Bell at a dinner demonstration when Bell shared memories of growing up in Evanston.

I was fortunate to meet Chef Bell at an event where he made and served a dinner featuring menu items created with his self-described flavor-forward, fusion-focused unconventional style.

We started with Braised Trio Greens Rangoon, small crisp parcels stuffed with braised greens with a hint of vinegar, all sitting atop a zesty combination of crème fraîche and pickled pepper vinaigrette. Simple greens that reminded me of my grandmother's, but all dressed up in a crispy wrapper and toppings. My only disappointment was not being able to order more.

Smoked Duck Potato Latkes were next, a nod to his love of Jewish cooking and a touch of sweet potato to honor his Southern roots. It was followed by Stout Beef Stew and Catfish Ballotine and Grits, with Irish and French touches. And, just when you thought you couldn't eat any more, Chef Bell's version of a Bananas Foster Cheesecake arrived. He noted that his mom makes the best banana pudding.

The chef especially likes when someone eats his food and says, "I would have never thought to put these two things together in my life!" This would prove to be the case during every part of this meal.

Chef Bell shared his childhood memories and how his mom would host a meeting and always serve snacks or lunch. Gradually people started coming to these meetings more for the food than the meeting, helping him to realize how important food was in bringing people together.

His grandparents' roots go back to Tennessee and Arkansas and he remembers his grandmother lovingly making his scrambled eggs, white rice, bacon and toast before church and how they would sit and eat together. The men in his family all cooked too and had great success making everything from barbecue to tuna noodle casserole.

Food is the language of love that Chef Bell's family instilled in him, and now he readily shares that language with everyone around him. He believes food says, "Welcome to my home," and camaraderie begins when you cook from the heart.

I asked Chef if he had any advice for us home cooks. He quickly responded, encouraging us to look at multiple recipes for the same dish before selecting one. Take note of the common ingredients and then notice how other ingredients are used interchangeably, giving the recipe a different subtle twist. Now, make the dish using the common elements and the optional ingredients you like to make it your own.

Chef Bell has dreamed of owning a food truck someday but currently lives in Atlanta and is the Executive Chef of Oreatha's at The Point. He was happy to share his Goat Cheese Pesto Bruschetta recipe.

Goat cheese and homemade pesto, made with more spinach than basil, is spread on baguette slices and topped with a traditional tomato bruschetta topping. Chef said using spinach instead of basil was intentional, so the basil in the tomato mixture would shine too. He also pointed out this would be a great place to use kale or whatever other greens you have on hand.

During Black History Month, we celebrate how Black culture has shaped American culture and influenced the world. I, for one, appreciated Chef Bell sharing how his Southern roots influenced the food he cooks today.

Even though he is a chef, when I asked him what he likes to eat at home, he responded, "Anything I didn't have to make." That's a response we can all appreciate.

If you are ever in Atlanta, stop by Oreatha's and order the Braised Trio Greens Rangoon. You will not be disappointed.

• Penny Kazmier, a wife and mother of four from South Barrington, won the 2011 Daily Herald Cook of the Week Challenge. Contact Penny at DhCulinaryAdventures@gmail.com.

Goat Cheese Pesto Bruschetta

1 French baguette, sliced thin

For the bruschetta

5 Roma tomatoes small dice

¼ cup fresh basil, julienned

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

For the pesto

1½ cups pine nuts

1½ cups shredded or shaved Parmesan cheese

¾ cup fresh spinach leaves

1 bunch Italian parsley

10 sprigs fresh basil

1/3 cup minced garlic

1½ teaspoons Kosher salt

1½ teaspoons black pepper

1¾ cups extra-virgin olive oil

1 pound goat cheese crumbles

Balsamic glaze for serving

Lightly toast the baguette slices, set aside.

Combine all the bruschetta ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir gently to combine. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving. Taste and adjust seasoning before serving.

Combine all the pesto ingredients -- except the olive oil -- in the bowl of a food processor and process to combine. With the motor running, slowly add the olive oil until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Transfer to a bowl.

Place the goat cheese and ½ cup pesto mixture in a food processor bowl and process until smooth.

Spread a generous amount of the goat cheese mixture on each baguette slice and place a spoonful of tomato mixture on top.

Sprinkle with extra Parmesan cheese if desired and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.

Makes 36 pieces.

Notes: Use leftover pesto and tomato mixture to make more appetizers or toss some of each with a little freshly cooked pasta for a quick meal.

Courtesy of Chef Christian "Lucke" Bell