Paramount's 'Into the Woods' beautiful to behold, marvelous to hear

Alex Syiek, left, and Devin DeSantis play a pair of princes more interested in pursuing princesses than actually having a relationship with them in the musical "Into the Woods," running through March 19 at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Jack (Will Koski), second from left, and his beloved cow Milky White (Adam Fane), left, greets the Baker (Stephen Schellhardt) and his Wife (Sarah Bockel) in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Into the Woods," Stephen Sondheim's re-imagining of Grimm Brothers' fairy tales. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Into the Woods" -- ★ ★ ★ ½

Once upon a time.

With those words, Larry Yando's beaming Narrator welcomed Paramount Theatre's opening-night audience to "Into the Woods," the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine musical masterwork about happily-ever-after's aftermath.

After a pause during which the enthusiastic audience applauded Yando's Paramount debut, the revival commenced. And what an exceptionally sung, visually sumptuous, emotionally involving revival it is under co-directors Jim Corti and Trent Stork and music director Kory Danielson, whose 15-member orchestra provides a rich, full-bodied accompaniment to Sondheim's score.

In Paramount Theatre's "Into the Woods," Cinderella (Hannah Louise Fernandes) shares her desire to attend the kingdom's festival with birds puppeteered by ensemble members Alanna Chavez, back left, Sophie Grimm, Darian Goulding and Ryan Stajmiger. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Equally striking is Jeffrey D. Kmiec's enchanting woodland set featuring towering trees and an autumnal palette that is perfectly complemented by Jose Santiago's dreamy lighting, whose fluttering pinpoints of light suggest faeries at play, and Paul Deziel's projections. Altogether magical, it is the ideal setting against which these re-imagined Grimm Brothers' tales unfold.

Rooted in desire and punctuated by desperation, betrayal, loss and heartbreak, the intersecting tales that make up "Into the Woods" are cautionary and coming-of-age stories in which flawed but (mostly) well-intentioned characters make bad choices.

The Narrator (Larry Yando), center, tells the tale of the Baker (Stephen Schellhardt) and the Baker's Wife (Sarah Bockel) in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Into the Woods" running through March 19. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

An infertile couple eager for a child make a deal with a witch and end up cheating a gullible boy. A kind boy determined to keep his beloved pet makes impulsive decisions that have disastrous results. A witch desperate to shield her daughter from the pain the world inflicts locks the girl in a tower. An isolated young woman falls for the first prince who tugs her hair. A pair of princely charmers relish their romantic pursuits but retreat from real relationships. And a bullied young woman finds a royal marriage isn't all it's cracked up to be. All that before a giant seeking justice for her slain husband shows up to terrorize royals and regular folks alike, making refugees of them all.

Not just a Grimm mash-up, "Into the Woods" is about reconciliation and forgiveness. It's about straying from the path and then finding your way again. And it's about family -- the one you're born into and the one you create.

Paramount Theatre revives the Stephen Sondheim-James Lapine masterwork "Into the Woods," which is co-directed by Jim Corti and Trent Stork. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Yando's stately, slightly sorrowful Narrator serves as our guide introducing us to the Baker (a soulful Stephen Schellhardt) and his Wife (Sarah Bockel, a lovely singer) who agree to provide Natalie Weiss' Witch with ingredients she needs to restore her beauty in exchange for lifting the infertility curse she placed on their family.

Newcomer Will Koski is terrific as the dim but kindly Jack who wants only to please his mother (Christine Bunuan) and protect his best pal, a doleful cow named Milky White. A charming puppet deftly controlled by Adam Fane, Milky White was designed by Jesse Mooney-Bullock, who's also responsible for the Prince's impressive steed and Cinderella's avian allies.

The Wolf (Alex Syiek) tries to tempt Little Red Ridinghood (Lucy Panush) from the path in "Into the Woods," running through March 19 at Aurora's Paramount Theatre. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Lucy Panush's Little Red Ridinghood may be the hardiest, most spirited Little Red Riding Hood I've seen. This girl's no pushover, as evidenced by her rejection of the Wolf, played with sinister allure by Alex Syiek. Syiek also plays the inconstant Prince to Hannah Louise Fernandes' sensible, self-aware Cinderella. Devin DeSantis plays the Prince's equally unfaithful brother who woos the despairing Rapunzel (Molly Hernandez).

Syiek and DeSantis deliver the show's biggest laughs in their number agonizing over that which eludes them, which, as it turns out, they don't really want. But some of the show's richest performances come courtesy of Bochel and Weiss. Bochel's "Moments in the Woods" was ideally epiphanic and Weiss' "Stay With Me" was a wrenching reminder that villains love their children as much as heroes love theirs.

As adults, we understand that happily ever after isn't possible. "Into the Woods" reminds us of that. But it also reminds us that we're not alone, and if we choose to extend a hand, someone will grasp it.

The Witch (Natalie Weiss), left, begs her daughter Rapunzel (Molly Hernandez) to stay with her in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Into the Woods," directed by Jim Corti and Trent Stork. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

• • •

Location: Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666, paramountaurora.com

Showtimes: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday through March 19

Running time: 3 hours, with intermission

Tickets: $28-$79

Parking: Limited street parking, paid lots nearby

Rating: For most audiences, some material might be unsettling for young children

COVID-19 precautions: Masks recommended