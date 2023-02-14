Boop-oop-a-doop: New Betty Boop musical premieres this fall in Chicago

Grammy Award-winning composer/producer David Foster provides the score for "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical" premiering in Chicago this fall. Courtesy of Air Asia

Grammy Award-winning composer/producer David Foster ("After the Love Has Gone," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry," "I Have Nothing") and Tony Award-winning choreographer Jerry Mitchell ("Kinky Boots," "Hairspray," "The Full Monty") are among the creative team members bringing "Boop! The Betty Boop Musical" to Chicago this fall for a pre-Broadway tryout.

The tuner, which runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 at Chicago's CIBC Theatre, is based on the animated Jazz Era flapper -- known for her signature phrase "boop-oop-a-doop" -- was created by animator, director, producer and studio head Max Fleischer in 1930.

The story centers around Betty, who takes a day off from her black-and-white celebrity life to have a colorful adventure in New York City.

Mitchell directs and choreographs. The score is by Foster and lyricist Susan Birkenhead ("Working," "Jelly's Last Jam") and the book is by Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone," "The Prom").

Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets now at (312) 977-1701. The show will be included in Broadway in Chicago's season subscription package, which will be announced in the spring. Individual tickets go on sale at a later date.

Broadway in Chicago president Lou Raizin called the upcoming premiere a Valentine to the city.

"Broadway In Chicago is thrilled to host 'Boop!' for the world premiere of this exciting new original musical, and to welcome back Tony Award-winning director Jerry Mitchell to what we consider his pre-Broadway home," Raizin said in a prepared statement.