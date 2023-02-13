Tina Fey/Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago

Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak during the virtual Golden Globe Awards show in 2021. Courtesy of NBC

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining forces once again, this time for their first live tour this spring, it was announced Monday.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour currently boasts four shows, including a May 20 date the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.

A ticket pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; the general sale will start at 10 a.m, Friday at ticketmaster.com.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.