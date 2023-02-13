 

Tina Fey/Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago

  • Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak during the virtual Golden Globe Awards show in 2021.

    Tina Fey, left, from New York, and Amy Poehler, from Beverly Hills, Calif., speak during the virtual Golden Globe Awards show in 2021. Courtesy of NBC

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/13/2023 4:17 PM

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining forces once again, this time for their first live tour this spring, it was announced Monday.

The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour currently boasts four shows, including a May 20 date the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.

 

A ticket pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; the general sale will start at 10 a.m, Friday at ticketmaster.com.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 