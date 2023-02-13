Tina Fey/Amy Poehler live tour heading to Chicago
Updated 2/13/2023 4:17 PM
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are joining forces once again, this time for their first live tour this spring, it was announced Monday.
The Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour currently boasts four shows, including a May 20 date the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State.
A ticket pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday; the general sale will start at 10 a.m, Friday at ticketmaster.com.
